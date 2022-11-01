Mazatlán, Sinaloa.- On October 28, the Day of San Judas Tadeo was celebrated, the name given to the parish located in the Sábalo Country subdivision. For this reason, a parade was held.

Route

The horsemen came out from the Mazatlan Aquarium and made a tour of important avenues until they reached the church, where they were received by the priest Horacio Hernández, who gave them the blessing and immediately invited them to go to the parish to be part of the mass in honor of the participants.