Shioli Kutsunaactress known for her role in the series Invasion and in Deadpool 2will be part of the new project of Hideo Kojima. It was not the developer to reveal it directly, but it was discovered through a page of the site from KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS.

The page sees an image similar to the one released previously starring Elle Fanningin which it is revealed that also Shioli Kutsuna will be part of the new title developed by the company. At the moment this detail has not yet been officially confirmed by the company, and there is no other information regarding this mysterious new game.

The news, however, does not end there. The page in fact also shows a second completely black image in which it depicts the writing “HOW HOW?”The peculiarity of this image, however, lies in the logo of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONSabove which a sprawling monster. What is one of the key elements of this new project? At the moment it is difficult to say, so we just have to wait for more information.

Source: KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Street Gematsu