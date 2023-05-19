On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”.. His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, heads the delegation of the United Arab Emirates to the work of the ordinary Arab summit in its session The thirty-second conference, which will be held today, Friday, in the city of Jeddah in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. His Highness is accompanied by a delegation that includes His Excellency Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy.

Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Maryam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its delegate permanent membership in the League of Arab States.