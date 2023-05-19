Sweden | A passenger train derailed in Sweden after hitting cows

The passengers of the train are being evacuated, but at least it was not immediately known that anyone was taken to the hospital due to the incident.

Passenger train derailed after hitting cows in Sweden on Friday.

The train had been traveling from Vänersborg to Varberg in a wooded area outside the center of Herrljunga.

It tells about it, among other things Gothenburg Post.

“For now, we know that part of the train derailed and overturned,” a spokesman for the Swedish Transport Administration Peter Jonsson said to Göteborgs Posten.

Train was in motion at the time of the collision. It was not immediately known how many passengers were on the train. Swedish newspaper Expressen’s according to the information, there were 19 passengers.

The rescue service is said to be at the scene of the accident. The train’s passengers are being evacuated, but according to Göteborgs Posten, at least no one was taken to hospital immediately, although an ambulance is also on the scene.

Train service has been suspended between Vedum and Herrljunga and Vedum and Varberg due to the accident.