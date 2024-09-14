Omoda has landed on the Italian market with a very specific goal: to achieve success with a convincing strategy that is consistent with the pillars of the brand. To try to reach this target, the Chinese brand has decided to focus not only on a range of products considered to be of a high level, but also on a widespread sales network and a consolidated support service, elements that are often criticized as being absent from emerging Chinese manufacturers.

Omoda’s Strategy

During the test drive of Omoda 5 on the streets of Milan and Pavia, Omoda Network Development and Fleet Manager, Giuseppe Graziuso, explained: “Today we have 40 dealers terminated and 63 letters of intent from dealers throughout Italy, we want to be widespread and present in all the provinces but without exaggerating, so that all these dealers of ours can have a profitable business. Logistics for dealers it has already been organizedas far as aftersales is concerned we have a large spare parts centre near Milan. Our goal is to have one dealer for each province and two for each large city”.

Capillary sales network

It is therefore essential to establish oneself on the Italian market to have a consistent sales network. And speaking of the Italian market, Graziuso added: “Italy is very important to us because it is a relevant and trendy market: the Italian taste is still very powerful, so being successful in Italy means having a great image in the world. We are in Italy to guarantee reliability and with the hope of being successful, our target is to be able to offer a certain product through a certain network. When we talk about Omoda 5 we are dealing with a car that will compete with mainstream rivals, but we are not afraid also because it is precisely the latter who tell us they perceive quality in our products”.

Consolidated support

Speaking instead of aftersales, Diego Fiorenzoli, Aftersales Manager Omoda and Jaecoo Italy, intervened: “The aftersales team is already there and is almost complete, our idea was to give immediate support from all points of view to our dealers. Our sales network is in strong expansion, and our stores have combined assistance. Although we are presenting our first model these days, we already have a Spare parts warehouse with guaranteed delivery within 24 hours throughout Italy (with the exception of the islands in Calabria). Our intention is to anticipate the needs of our customers: just think that with the current stock we are able to cover over 98% of all the components of the car. And obviously there is no lack of attention to roadside assistance and warranty: 7 years and/or 150,000 kilometers (first three years with unlimited mileage), which as we say goes ‘bumper to bumper’ since it covers all the components of the car”. But at Omoda they are already looking to the future: “For the new EV and PHEV we will have an 8-year and/or 160,000-kilometer warranty on all electrical components.”