Omoda 5 lands on the Italian and European market with a very specific goal: to overturn the standards of any C-segment SUV and conquer those customers who are looking for a car that is innovative in some ways but still accessible. The numbers that will come from sales will then tell us if the mission of Omoda it went well, in the meantime we had the opportunity to test this model on the streets of Milan and its surroundings. Let’s go and see how it went.

Omoda 5: design and dimensions

Rather, let’s first try to frame what type of car we are dealing with. Omoda 5 is, as mentioned, a C-segment SUV that measure 4.40 meters long, 1.83 meters wide, 1.59 meters high and with a wheelbase of 2.63 meters. In terms of design, its lines are reminiscent of several other competing models: it is a bit Opel Mokka, but also a bit Nissan Juke. In any case, Omoda 5 externally stands out for a powerful matrix radiator grille seamlessly integrated into the front end, the subtly folded ducktail spoiler, the flowing beltline and the dynamic fastback profile that form a golden curve along the sides of the vehicle, as well as the 18-inch forged wheels in black.

Tech and spacious interiors

Inside the passenger compartment, a distinctive feature stands out 12.3″ dual screenwith 360-degree panoramic images, an illuminated climate control panel with multi-colored textures, 64-color ambient lighting, an 8-speaker SONY audio system and sports seats. Special mention for the new negative ion air purification system with NET PLUS purification filterwhich guarantees high quality air inside the passenger compartment. And speaking of interiors, here come the first pros and cons of this car: the space for rear passengers is truly conspicuous, the the boot capacity, on the other hand, stops at 360 litres, not exciting.

Up to 147 HP of power

Let’s also look at the engine range. Or rather the engine, since there is no choice and consequently there is no real range: Omoda 5 is equipped with an engine 4 cylinder 1.6 TGDI turbo petrol which delivers a system power of 147 hp/108 kW and a peak torque of 275 Nm. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual clutch transmission, and is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 10.1 seconds. Three driving modes available to the driver: from ECO to Normal to Sport.

Safety first

We close with the safety chapter. An aspect that Omoda cares a lot about, as demonstrated by the fact that the C-SUV protagonist of our test drive obtained the prestigious European five-star safety certification: in this sense, on the one hand the body structure is made of 78% high-strength steel to effectively protect the occupants, on the other the ADAS equipment is very rich, with 16 systems including Adaptive Cruise Control and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Consumption and drivability

We tested the new Omoda 5 on the streets of Milan and Pavia, on a mixed route of just under 100 kilometers. Between urban streets, highways and motorways we covered this distance at an average speed of 53 km/h, for a consumption that was around 8 litres per 100 kilometresat least that’s what our on-board computer said: these are normal values, considering the type of vehicle we had underneath us. In terms of driving experience, then, we’re talking about an SUV very comfortable not only for the driver but also for those sitting next to him, there is no doubt about it: the seats are comfortable, there is plenty of space, the noise is not at all excessive.

Linear steering, not immediate response

The car’s behaviour on the road was very good: despite being a C-SUV it demonstrated good dynamism and fluidity in steering, even the most challenging ones. The steering was quite linear, the gearbox works good even if when you press the accelerator pedal you can’t really talk about an immediate engine response (but it’s certainly not an SUV that you buy for its top performance, its requirements are different). Something to complain about instead on the absence of an integrated navigatoralthough it is possible to connect your smartphone via cable or Bluetooth to use Google Maps and similar (but if you have problems with your cell phone, for example if it is out of battery or does not turn on, you have to move in the dark).

Super Mode: an experiment that wasn’t entirely successful

The gear lever is located behind the steering wheel in Volkswagen style and is simple to use, while we were not at all convinced by the “Super Mode“: we are talking about a digital solution that, once the Sport mode is activated, emulates the sound of the engine through an acoustic reproduction of its sound inside the vehicle. In addition to not being of excellent quality and apparently not very functional (it is not an EV in which the engine is silent, the sound is already there and it is natural), it should be noted that its reproduction takes place with a few seconds delay compared to our input on the gas pedal: translated, first we will hear the natural sound of the engine and shortly after its digital reproduction inside the SUV. Not exactly the best, in short.

Prices and range

Will Omoda 5 be able to conquer the Italian and European market? Aside from a few oversights here and there, the premises are very good. And the range is simple to make up: the C-SUV is available in two trim levels, Comfort and Premium, with turnkey prices starting at respectively from 27,900 and from 29,900 euros. For contracts signed at the official OMODA & JAECOO sales network by September 30th, the company informed us, it will be possible to order OMODA 5 Premium at the price of the Comfort, with a customer advantage equal to 2,000 euros. In addition to the rich equipment of the first, the Comfort precisely, the Premium adds a high-definition 360-degree camera, direction indicators with dynamic flow effect, an electric sunroof, a heated steering wheel, ambient lighting also for the second row of seats, dual-zone climate control with PM2.5 filter, an electric trunk lid and a SONY audio system with 8 speakers.