The Colombia selection Live a dream moment in the current America Cup. The team is one of the best players in the competition but will have a difficult test against Uruguay to be able to return to a continental final. However, other factors will intervene in the final result.

The appointed referee To impart justice in the semi-final game with which the second finalist of the tournament is defined is the Mexican Cesar Ramos, who has already acted as central judge in this edition.

The reasons for the national team’s concern

The concern of the Colombians is based on a complaint exposed by a journalist close to the coach Néstor Lorenzo. Adrian Magnolian Argentine journalist based in Colombia, the appointment of the referee was not the best based on his previous performances. This may also reflect the discontent of the Colombian coach, with whom Magnoli has had exclusive interviews on several occasions thanks to his closeness.

Ramos was the centre-back in two games in which he acted very differently. In Brazil vs. Costa Rica he let the game progress and forgave several warnings; In Argentina vs. Peru, on the contrary, he stopped the game on several occasions and called fouls for actions that went unnoticed in the other match.

Colombia vs Brazil Photo:Cristina Alvarez/ FCF Share

Magnoli is part of the official Directv broadcast, while also participating in other programs such as ‘los intocables’. There, various football topics are discussed and published on social networks to generate debate. In a fragment of this, the Argentinean expresses the national team’s concern about the designated referee.

“There is a lot of unrest within the Colombian National Team regarding the referee who will officiate next Wednesday’s match between Colombia and Uruguay, andHe led us in Russia 2018 when Colombia beat Poland 3-0″but despite the good memories of that World Cup, Magnoli exposed the previous errors in this edition of the Copa America, “He lets the game continue with fouls that are fouls. And there are fouls that he interrupts, which are worth a yellow card, and he doesn’t show the yellow card.”

Ramos’ lack of consistency in his warnings would affect Colombia due to their dynamic style of play. On the other hand, Uruguay has a reputation for being a team that seeks fouls to hinder the development of the game. “Uruguay committed 26 fouls against Brazil, did not let them play, kicked them everywhere, except the goalkeeper,” said the journalist.

He also called for “pressure” to be applied so that the game is clean and dynamic in Charlotte, where the second finalist will be decided. There is a lot of concern about the referee. “Between today and tomorrow, we have to apply pressure so that these voices from all over the country reach the little head of Mr. César Ramos and he feels pressured. Colombia wants to play football against Uruguay, it doesn’t want to get kicked”he sentenced.

Colombia will play on July 10 at 7 pm at the Bank of America stadiumthe Uruguayan team. Both are in very good form and this semi-final is seen as one of the best matches, at least on paper, of the current Copa América.