Òmnium urges sovereignty to make a 180-degree turn to strengthen itself and change the “drifting inertia”

The president of Òmnium Cultural, Xavier Antich, has warned that sovereignty must take “a 180-degree turn to strengthen itself.” In a message addressed to the 180,000 members of the entity, Antich added that national construction is “inevitable” if Catalonia wants freedom. Along these lines, he has urged sovereignty to change the “drifting inertia,” in reference to the political cycle of “discouragement and frustration.”

Antich has warned that we cannot wait four years to “straighten the course,” and that the next five years will be “decisive in enabling new future scenarios” to “conquer freedom.” “It is up to us to open these new scenarios to move towards a free, prosperous and fair Catalonia,” he stressed.

In the video that the entity sent this Thursday, Antich has called on civil society and Catalanism to play a key role in promoting new horizons. At the same time, the president of Òmnium considers that we must now advance in the “country’s mission” of building “an inclusive us”, which makes Catalonia a country that feels proud of itself.

Antich has stressed that the language is the “backbone” of the nation, which is why he has indicated that it is “necessary” to guarantee that Catalan reaches everyone, also to the 2.3 million citizens who say they want to learn. the language, but due to lack of supply they cannot do so. “We all have to collaborate in this mission,” he told the partners.

The president of Òmnium has also called on institutions, parties, civil society, the business world and unions, as well as the fields of culture, education, leisure and sport, to commit to the language. Antich has specified that national construction involves adding new Catalans to a country that wants to once again be a “land of opportunities.”