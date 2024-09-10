Ceccato Racing will return to action in the GT World Challenge Europe for the Endurance Cup round taking place in Monza on 20-22 September.

The Italian team managed by Roberto Ravaglia, which officially represents BMW M Motorsport in the Italian Gran Turismo Championship, never misses the opportunity to be on track when an international series visits the Bel Paese.

As already happened in 2022 with the DTM and in 2023, again with the SRO Motorsports Group competition, this time too we have the M4 GT3 of the Venetian team among the entrants for the penultimate event of the 2024 endurance season.

Driving the car sporting his #15 badge for the assault on the Bronze Cup we will see Marco Cassarà, Philippe Denes and Felice Jelmini.

#15 Ceccato Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Philippe Denes Photo by: BMW

The first two, with a Bronze license, are both already familiar with the BMW as they are among those who drive it in the CIGT, although divided as a crew and therefore ready to experience a new adventure as cockpit companions.

Jelmini, Silver of the team, made his debut both in the GTWC and at the wheel of a BMW. After years of touring car racing, this year he is taking on a new challenge on the Honda NSX GT3 EVO2 prepared by Nova Race in our home championship.

“We are happy to face this new challenge in the GTWC Endurance Cup, a very high level championship,” commented Roberto Ravaglia, Team Manager of Ceccato Racing.

“Monza is a circuit that always provides special emotions and the crew that we will field in the Bronze Cup category for this occasion is an interesting mix of experience and talent.”

“We are confident that Cassarà, Denes and Jelmini will be able to make the most of the potential of our BMW M4 GT3 to compete at a high level in such a prestigious race.”

#15 Ceccato Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Marco Cassara Photo by: BMW

A challenge within a challenge for Jelmini

The driver from Varese, who grew up especially in the world of touring between Clio Cup and TCR, this year chose to make the step into the world of GT3.

As mentioned, the challenge is twofold because not only does Jelmini find himself in the highest series of the branch at an international level, but also on a car that he does not yet know. On his side, however, there is the Monza track, on which he has driven a lot in his career and that he will now see pass more… quickly with the steering wheel of the powerful M4 in his hands.

“I’m definitely approaching this weekend with great enthusiasm, aware that I’m arriving in the top GT championship and with little experience, but I really like challenges!”, admitted the Lombard boy speaking to Motorsport.com, fresh from his success in the CIGTE at Imola.

“It will be a great experience and I want to thank Roberto Ravaglia and his team for this fantastic opportunity they have given me. I am very happy to be able to debut in the GTWC with them because they are a reference team not only at a national level, but also at an international level”.

“My debut with the M4 will be equally interesting to discover; as far as I’m concerned, I’ll give my all to try to get everything out of the car, which is conceptually very different from a mechanical point of view compared to those I’ve driven up to now.”

“I will have to try to adapt very quickly, also because I won’t have the chance to try it first and there are only two practice sessions scheduled for the weekend before Qualifying and the Race. I have already had the chance to exchange a few words with the engineers in order to try to speed up the learning process of all the systems and the car.”

#15 Ceccato Racing, BMW M4 GT3: Happy Jelmini

“Monza is still the best stage for me, as it is the track I know the most, even if I haven’t driven there yet after the changes made this year.”

“I have never worked with Philippe and Marco, but I know they are really very fast, this is very important in what we can do together. For my part, I will try to give my contribution, I know I don’t know the M4 well, but I will give it my all to be at their level. I am convinced I can have my say”.

“Ravaglia has always been an idol for me, a great driver and also in the role of team manager. I have never had the chance to work with him either, but he is a person who needs no introduction.”

“The Bronze Cup is very competitive, with very balanced and competitive crews among the various teams. I know several drivers in the category, I’m thinking of those from AF Corse and Kessel Racing, it’s definitely the best class to debut in. In my opinion, there’s plenty of potential to have our say, obviously the track will give the final answer”.