From: Yannick Hanke

Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) informs about the corona resolutions from the federal-state meeting. 2G-Plus in gastronomy will remain. (Kreiszeitung.de-Montage) © Reuhl / imago / Sven Simon / imago

The big federal-state meeting is over. Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) presented the resolutions. How is Omikron responded?

Hanover – The Corona regulation in Lower Saxony and the associated Christmas rest could be extended beyond mid-January. This will also change due to the fact that on Friday, January 7th, 2022, it will be the first Bund-Länder meetings come in the new year. As part of the digital meeting between Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) and the 16 prime ministers, new decisions were made to curb the Omikron variant. What these are reveals Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) in a specially arranged press conference.

Prime Minister of Lower Saxony: Stephan Weil Born: December 15, 1958 (age 63), Hamburg Political party: Social Democratic Party of Germany Government office: Prime Minister of Lower Saxony since 2013

2G-Plus in Lower Saxony: According to the government spokeswoman, the Corona regulation could be extended

The currently applicable in Lower Saxony Corona rules could go through January 15th Be extended beyond. A government spokeswoman said on Friday in Hanover that she would be surprised if the so-called Christmas rest would be lifted with the next Corona regulation. “The signals we are getting from Berlin are going in a similar direction,” she said before the federal-state consultations on how to proceed in the corona crisis. A final decision is still pending. The “Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung” had previously reported that the corona rules could be extended at least until the end of January 2022.

All against the background that the number of new infections in Lower Saxony is increasing under the influence of the Corona variant Omikron. Another confirmation that the statements of the virologists Christian Drosten and Hendrik Streeck are true. So do Omikron the rules, so Drosten, while Streeck a “hard” omicron time announced. Meanwhile, the nationwide seven-day incidence has risen again. The incidence value on Friday, January 7th, was 239.8, while it was 214.8 the day before.

Federal-state meeting on Omikron: Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) arranges corona rules

According to various media reports, the Corona summit was also about the CDU proposal to ask the newly formed Bundestag to advise on a pandemic emergency based on Omikron. Stephan Weil would have rejected this request. According to the Prime Minister of Lower Saxony, nobody wants one lockdown again*. After all, more and more people are vaccinated against Corona and already have theirs Booster vaccination receive.

It was also the concern of Lower Saxonyto bring a proposal for the booster vaccination of children and adolescents from the age of twelve to the federal-state meeting. As many people as possible should be offered a booster vaccination, it said in the run-up to the Corona summit by Lower Saxony’s Health Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD).

Corona rules in Lower Saxony: Prime Minister Stephan Weil (SPD) warns of a “fifth wave” caused by Corona

Stephan Weil speaks of the at the press conference “Fifth wave”, which came about through Omikron and last but not least Lower Saxony in check holds. You see yourself confronted with significantly more infections, but the courses would also be “significantly milder”. A statement that is contrary to the statement of the WHO.

But when will the advantage of a supposedly milder course of infection be used up by the high number of infections? A question that Weil poses but does not know how to answer ad hoc. This should be clear in two weeks, notes Lower Saxony’s Prime Minister. After all, it is still not finally clear whether the Long-term booster vaccination before the Omikron corona variant protects.

After federal-state meetings: These corona rules apply in Germany – 2G-Plus in restaurants, pubs and bars

Duration of quarantine for infected people : Instead of the previous 14 days, infected people only have to be in isolation for ten days. After seven days, however, those affected can test themselves freely with a PCR test or with a rapid test certified by the Paul Ehrlich Institute. However, the rapid test must be carried out in a test center. This general The rule also applies to school and day-care children. Clinic and nursing staff can free themselves from isolation even after seven days – but only with a negative PCR test. Condition: Those affected must have been free of omicron symptoms for 48 hours beforehand.

: Instead of the previous 14 days, infected people only have to be in isolation for ten days. After seven days, however, those affected can test themselves freely with a PCR test or with a rapid test certified by the Paul Ehrlich Institute. However, the rapid test must be carried out in a test center. This general The rule also applies to school and day-care children. Clinic and nursing staff can free themselves from isolation even after seven days – but only with a negative PCR test. Condition: Those affected must have been free of omicron symptoms for 48 hours beforehand. Isolation from contact persons : Anyone who has had long contact with a Covid 19 sufferer also has to be in quarantine for ten days. Here, too, a free test is possible after seven days. Two special features: Symptom-free employees in clinics and care facilities can in this case be able to test themselves after just five days. Same goes for School and day care children.

: Anyone who has had long contact with a Covid 19 sufferer also has to be in quarantine for ten days. Here, too, a free test is possible after seven days. Two special features: Symptom-free employees in clinics and care facilities can in this case be able to test themselves after just five days. Same goes for School and day care children. Adoption of the quarantine : Exceptions to the quarantine are only available for contact persons, not for infected people. A total of three contact groups can avoid isolation: Who boosted is, so has received three vaccinations, as well as twice vaccinated and genesis. However, there is one condition for the last two groups of people: the last vaccination or the illness must only be less than two months ago.

: Exceptions to the quarantine are only available for contact persons, not for infected people. A total of three contact groups can avoid isolation: Who boosted is, so has received three vaccinations, as well as twice vaccinated and genesis. However, there is one condition for the last two groups of people: the last vaccination or the illness must only be less than two months ago. 2G-Plus in gastronomy: This corona rule remains in place. In cafes and restaurants that are marked with 2G-Plus, only vaccinated and convalescent people who additionally provide evidence of a negative corona test are allowed in. Exception in Lower Saxony: If a catering establishment only uses 70 percent of its capacity, it can be converted to 2G indoors.

Christmas rest in Lower Saxony was “the right step”: Stephan Weil satisfied with the Corona rules

There would be no fundamental changes for his federal state, says Stephan Weil. the Christmas rest imposed for Lower Saxony is “the right step”, could, as already mentioned, be extended.

The protective measures taken very early in Lower Saxony cannot currently be withdrawn. We would all do well to take the dangers associated with Omikron very seriously. We must do everything in the next few weeks to keep the number of people newly infected with Omikron under control.

A new Corona regulation Weil announces for his state for the same date. Weil cannot rule out changes, but is unable to name anything specific in this regard.

The duration of the corona quarantine will be shortened due to Omikron – 2G-Plus will remain in the catering trade in Lower Saxony

There is a shortening Quarantine and Isolation. This ends after ten days if there is an infection with Omikron. After a week, however, you can already test yourself freely. However, this test does not have to be done until the seventh day. In addition, there is no quarantine for contact persons of people who have already received their booster vaccination. The booster vaccination is valid immediately and is also accepted nationwide.

2G-plus in gastronomy in Lower Saxony remains. “We have had good experiences with this,” says Stephan Weil. However, the option remains that the additional, negative test evidence for vaccinated and convalescent people is omitted if restaurateurs only provide 70 percent of their capacity.

“Schools are not breeding grounds for the pandemic”: Stephan Weil relies on opening schools, including compulsory attendance

Of course, Stephan Weil is also approached about how the education system deals with Corona. “The schools have not yet been breeding grounds for the pandemic,” notes Weil. In this context, he praised the great commitment of the teachers, but also the parents. It is still one Opening of schools with compulsory attendance planned.

Corona tests would not only take place in the first week after the Christmas holidays, but until further notice. "We are well advised to keep the test intensity at the schools very high and tight," notes Weil in this context. The next federal-state meeting should take place on Monday, January 24, 2022 to discuss possible new adjustments to the corona rules.