E.There’s been good news and bad since the beginning of the omicron wave. The good one says that the variant is spreading rapidly, but is more harmless than the other variants (provided you have been vaccinated twice and three times). That speaks for serenity. The bad: Because so many infections occur at the same time and each one will probably be caught one day, the burden on hospitals will not decrease. On Friday, too, this presented the prime ministers with the old dilemma of not knowing exactly where the relative middle ground was. That consists in elongating the wave so that it does not get too high.

The new, liberal quarantine regulation is particularly problematic. It has primarily pragmatic motives because the critical infrastructure has to be kept running. However, it can also be ordered with a clear conscience because omicron infections apparently have a shorter incubation time than their predecessors.

The world has to live with the virus

Regardless of this, the following applies: The corona world cannot be ruled virologically. Contrary to what the supporters of “No-Covid” had imagined, the scientists and politicians who were of the opinion two years ago that one had to live with the virus have prevailed.

What does this mean for mandatory vaccination? Moderate opponents of mandatory vaccination do not consider it particularly smart if even a duty does not avoid having to take tough lockdown measures again. Especially since resolutions have now been passed that amount to a de facto vaccination requirement, at least for citizens who do not want to isolate themselves socially.

Proponents like the prime ministers consider recurring lockdowns with a low vaccination rate to be the bigger nuisance. Only the federal states are urged to make a decision – the opposition and government, on the other hand, are not making much of a move. The Bundestag does not give a good picture if the matter is dragged on. But maybe there is also the hope that Omikron is the last big twitch of a damned virus.