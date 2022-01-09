Over four hundred employees of the New Delhi Parliament tested positive for Covid-19, probably infected with the Omicron variant. Local media reported this morning, explaining that the staff had undergone random tests from Tuesday to Saturday before a session in which the budget should have been discussed. Session postponed over the next three weeks.

In detail, 402 employees of the Parliament were infected with the coronavirus out of a total of 1,409 and ” all the samples were sent to the laboratory to confirm that it is the Omicron variant ”. Particularly transmissible, Omicron is spreading rapidly in India as well.