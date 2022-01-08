Home page world

From: Lukas Einkammerer

The Corona variant Omikron can often have unusual symptoms, as experts confirm. You can find out what you need to pay particular attention to here.

The Omikron variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Europe.

Experts from the USA are now warning of new and unusual symptoms.

The new signs include discoloration of the skin, lips or nails, but also back pain and night sweats.

Atlanta – The most common and clearest symptoms of a corona infection are known to include fever, cough and loss of smell and taste. If these signs occur, it is urgently necessary to do a corona test as soon as possible. However, it is different with the new Omikron variant, which is currently spreading rapidly in Europe. Because, according to health experts from the USA, this brings a number of other, unusual symptoms with it – which at first glance often do not even suggest the virus.

Omicron: Discoloration of the skin can be a symptom of an infection with a corona variant

Health experts from the American Center for Disease Control (CDC) warned of new symptoms associated with the Omicron variant in December 2021. A pale, gray or bluish coloration of the skin, lips or nail beds would be particularly common. According to the CDC, this is an “emergency warning sign” and could indicate a possible lack of oxygen in the blood.

If you discover such a discoloration on your body, this requires an immediate medical examination

Omikron spreads in Europe. US experts are now reporting new symptoms that suggest the variant. © dpa / Julian Stratenschulte

Omicron: back pain and night sweats further symptoms of the corona variant

In addition to possible skin discoloration, the CDC experts have identified other unusual, if fortunately less dangerous, symptoms. In addition to complaints such as hoarseness and a runny nose, lower back pain, sore muscles and night sweats can indicate an infection with the Omikron variant. However, this can prove to be particularly treacherous, as such complaints are very common and so far have only been little associated with the coronavirus. So the rule is: Always keep an eye on your own body and rather test too much. According to health experts, the best protection against the new variant is above all the booster vaccination. However, it can get serious with a “Flurona”, a double corona flu infection.

US experts warn of these omicron symptoms:

Discoloration of the skin, lips and nail bed

Back pain (especially in the lower back area)

(especially in the lower back area) aching

Night sweats

hoarseness

Runny nose

Omikron: Rapid spread of the Corona variant – but mild course

Omikron is currently spreading worryingly rapidly across Europe. The number of infections has already risen rapidly in Denmark and England, and the situation will also worsen in Germany in the near future. But there should still be a ray of hope, as the virologist Klaus Stöhr reports. Because despite many cases, the Omikron variant has a generally mild course, in which the risk of a serious illness is significantly lower than with other Corona variants. According to Klaus Stöhr, this underscores the fact that the virus adapts to people and that, despite the high numbers, it is gradually "going back to normal". (le)