From: Markus Hofstetter

Baba Wanga’s prophecies attract attention every year. The depressing thing is that they cannot be completely dismissed for 2022.

Munich – One of the most famous fortune tellers of all time is Nostradamus. But there are other representatives of this guild who are incredibly popular and respected. This also includes the Bulgarian Baba Wanga, who died in Sofia in 1996 at the age of 85.

Another contributing factor to Baba Wanga’s popularity is that she is said to have predicted many disasters that would occur. These are said to include the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the sinking of the Russian submarine Kursk in 2000, the Thailand tsunami of 2004 and the corona virus. “Corona will come upon us”, the “Nostradamus of the Balkans” is said to have said.

Blind fortune teller Baba Wanga predicts disaster year 2022: Unknown virus is about to be released

2022 will be a disaster year if Baba Wanga’s clairvoyant skills are not humbug. The blind woman prophesied according to information from OE24that researchers in Siberia will find a previously frozen virus in the coming year. The result is said to be a new, terrible pandemic.

The blind fortune teller Baba Wang predicted a disaster year in 2022. © Viktor Gilotay / dpa / picture alliance

In addition, it is said to have predicted problems with the drinking water supply in several large cities, but without specifying the areas. Baba Wanga apparently cited climate change as the reason for this.

India in particular is expected to face tough times in the coming year. The country is likely to be hit by an unprecedented heat wave, which could result in crop failures, hunger and mass death.

Blind fortune teller Baba Wanga predicts the disaster year 2022: She has often been wrong

To what extent the events prophesied by Baba Wanga will occur remains to be seen. Because it was wrong one or the other time in the past. So she said aloud OE24 beforehand that the 3rd World War would break out in 2010. As a result, the European continent was to become an almost deserted desert in 2016.

Blind fortune teller Baba Wanga predicts the disaster year 2022: Prophecies can certainly come true

What is the truth of Baba Wanga’s prophecies for 2022? The prophetess’s virus prediction cannot be completely dismissed. “Permafrost is a very good place to store microbes and bacteria because it is cold, there is no oxygen and it is dark,” explains evolutionary biologist Jean-Michel Claverie. “Pathogenic viruses that can infect animals or humans may have persisted in old permafrost layers, including some pathogens that have caused global epidemics in the past.” If this is actually the case, these could be released by the thawing of the permafrost soils.

The climate change predicted by Baba Wanga with its freak weather is also in full swing. The consequences of this can be floods, but also drought and water shortages. It is a good example of India. The subcontinent was hit by a severe drought in 2016, and this year saw the heaviest rainfall in many years. It is therefore entirely possible that India, like other countries, could be affected by extreme weather conditions in the future, be it heat waves or floods.

