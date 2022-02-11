The Ômicron variant made the cases of Covid-19 infection skyrocket around the world. Although some countries have already signaled that the peak of the new wave is behind them, cases still break records in the United States and Brazil, for example.

The new strain continues to cause great concern in the scientific world due to its specificity, two years after the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic – more cases of infected, but less severe, to which those with lasting symptoms or sequelae that can be highlighted should be highlighted. cause future problems.

+ Omicron will have different effects on health companies on the stock exchange

A person infected with Covid-19 does not know what will happen in the future, both in the short term, in a possible eradication or normalization, and in the long term, in the sequelae that the organism may present. The most common symptoms of Omicron must be known to know how to detect and avoid contagion, as well as the sequelae.

These are the most common sequelae after being infected by the new variant:

– muscle weakness

– fatigue

– tiredness

– shortness of breathe

– memory loss

– confusion.

Likewise, there are cases of patients, albeit in a small percentage, in which common symptoms may linger over a long period of time.

What is the average time it takes for the effects of Omicron to appear?

Although without a general measure, since each patient has different sequelae, they may remain after the disease ends (when the result is already negative). That is, from 10 days after infection, but there are also rarer cases in which sequelae appear after a few weeks.

What is the average time it takes for the effects of Omicron to wear off?

A similar case occurs with the end of the sequelae, although it usually does not take more than a week for the human body to return to its usual conditions. There are cases where fatigue or muscle weakness can occur even for months, for which it is recommended to rest and follow the instructions of the doctors.

