As of today, the obligation to wear masks outdoors in all regions has lapsed in our country. A review of the green pass will be done in March. reasonable to think that the state of emergency will not be renewed in April, according to Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa. In the meantime, Italy exceeds 150 thousand deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. The latest bulletin for Thursday 10 February records 75,861 new cases and 325 deaths.

8.45 am – The update on vaccines



There are 131,501,151 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 98.7% of those delivered. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 47,754,008, equal to 88.42% of the over 12 population. What emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and the structure Commissioner for the health emergency, updated at 06:22 today. The total number of healed for a maximum of six months amounted to 1,296,945, 2.4% of the population over 12. Then 35,799,123 additional / booster doses were administered, 84.20% of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,169,411 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, equal to 91.04% of the over 12 population. population over 12. As regards the administration to the audience aged 5-11, the total with at least one dose amounts to 1,294,169 (35.4% of the population) while 808,780 completed the vaccination cycle (22.12% of the population). See also Through Rico Verhoeven, 'most dangerous man in the world' goes for title extension at UFC

8.30 – Germany, the incidence is still growing



Germany records more than 240,000 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and exceeds the threshold of twelve million infections since the beginning of the pandemic while the weekly incidence figure continues to rise. The data released by the Robert Koch Institute indicate that 240,172 infections have been ascertained in the last 24 hours, while there have been another 226 deaths. The bulletin speaks of a total of 12,009,712 infections with 119,679 deaths since the health emergency began.

7.34 – Cartabellotta: unwise to revoke quarantine for positives



Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe foundation, guest at Uno Mattina on Rai1, holds back on the hypothesis of removing the quarantine of positives who have no symptoms. Abandoning public health measures too early – he explains – risks favoring a new spread of the virus. I think it is quite risky. Lifting the quarantine for symptom-free positives especially for unvaccinated people seems unwise to me right now. The numbers will tell us when we can afford it. At the moment it seems premature to me. See also Covid today Emilia, 19,630 infections and 23 deaths: January 23 bulletin

