Dubai (Etihad)

The Occidental team from Oman won the fourth edition of the World Corporate Football Championship hosted by Dubai for the second year, and organized by the International Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO), in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, at the Dubai Sports City stadiums.

The Omani team won first place, after defeating Pando Company from Bangladesh 1-0 in the final, and the UAE team “SEHA” came in third place, after defeating the “BMS” financial team 3-2.

And participated in the tournament, which was held in the quinquennial system, 16 teams, including three from the Emirates: Seha, Chalhoub, and PwC, and two teams from Monaco: Casino and Tarsa, Bangladesh, Switzerland, Canada, India, Lebanon, Mali, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Jordan, And the Occidental team from Oman, and the teams were divided into 4 groups.

Albert Zbeili, President of the International Federation of Corporate Football, said: We are pleased with the great success of the tournament, which is being held in Dubai for the second year in a row. The choice of organizing the tournament in Dubai came at the unanimous request of the members of the General Assembly of the Federation, given that Dubai possesses sports facilities and high-level infrastructure, enabling it to host the most powerful international tournaments, in addition to the availability of shopping and entertainment facilities and easy access to Dubai, through airports and its ability To receive a large number of participating teams.