The best team ever against the best team of the moment. For example, the final of the Women’s Champions League between Olympique Lyon and FC Barcelona was advertised in advance. The French team had won the championship seven times. The Spanish team was defending champion and became undefeated champion this season. Lyon had failed to qualify for the final for the first time since 2009 last year.

But then came that all-decisive swipe from French midfielder Amandine Henry in the sixth minute of the final in Turin. She curled the ball beautifully into the intersection, from about thirty yards. “The best goal of this Champions League edition,” said British commentator Ian Wright at halftime. “Or no, maybe of all Champions League editions together.”

Barcelona almost succumbed in the first half to the precise and attacking play of the French, who constantly created danger with Henry and the Norwegian Ada Hegerberg. Hederberg headed in a hard cross in the 23rd minute, just like in the return of the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain. Ten minutes later she was also involved in the third goal, by Catarina Macario: 3-0.

Task to turn the tide

After half an hour, Barcelona started to push more. The 3-1 came from captain Alexia Putellas just before half-time, but you could sense that it would be quite a task to turn the tide. On their way to the final, they had only lost once, against Wolfsburg in the return of the semi-final. Because the team had previously won 5-3 against the German club, they continued anyway.

The Dutch internationals were not involved in the final. Lieke Martens recovered in time from a hamstring injury at Barcelona and Danielle van de Donk and Damaris Egurrola also did not receive a base place at Lyon. Martens did come in in the 59th minute, but clearly still had to find her rhythm.

In 2019 Lyon was also too strong for Barcelona in the final. Hegerberg then scored a hat-trick, Martens also played for Barcelona. Earlier this month, the French newspaper Le Parisien reported that she is leaving for Paris Saint-Germain after five seasons of Spanish service. Spanish media eagerly took over that message.