The gold is from the Swiss Suter. The Italy of pink speed is confirmed as stellar

Emotions and tears in the women’s descent at the Chinese Olympics. Sofia Goggia, 29, is silver and Nadia Delago bronze in the race won by the Swiss Corinne Suter, gold. A historic race. In the parterre we all cry. Coaches, journalists, doctors and physiotherapists. La Goggia, 29, has accomplished the feat. Since the crash on the Cortina track on 23 January, she has flown to the podium in Yanqing. 23 days of fatigue and stress.

Beijing 2022, Sofia Goggia’s exceptional feat: she is silver 23 days after her knee injury

“I’m happy with myself. I would have signed up for a medal ”. How much work of her and of the team is behind this magic. An orchestra directed by Gianluca Rulfi, the coach, the coach who has always followed, helped, supported and “endured” as he says with irony. These are the Goggia Olympics again. The Italy of alpine skiing is celebrating, it is at the top with the other powers of female speed.

Two blue on an Olympic podium. She had already happened in 2002 in the supergiant of Salt Lake City, with gold for Daniela Ceccarelli and bronze for Karen Putzer. Great also Nadia Delago, 25 years old from Selva di Val Gardena, splendid reality of this team. First Olympics and first medal. The jet-girls took over the world.

