This is how Rossoneri fans experience Borussia Dortmund-Milan in the Champions League on social media. The funniest memes and comments
This is how Rossoneri fans live on social media Borussia Dortmund-Milanmatch of the second day of Group F of the Champions League 2023-2024. The funniest memes and comments from ‘Facebook‘, ‘Twitter‘ And ‘Instagram‘! Follow the LIVE text of the Borussia Dortmund-Milan match here >>>
October 4 – 9.10pm
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#Borussia #DortmundMilan #match #live #social #media #LIVEBLOG