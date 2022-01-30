Olympic Games IOC Emma Terho contracted corona infection in Beijing – scheduled to meet missing Peng Shuai

Terho says he is asymptomatic.

International Chairman of the Athletes’ Committee of the Olympic Committee Emma Terho has given a positive corona test result after arriving in Beijing. The Olympics website tells about this Insidethegames.biz and Terho also confirms this on Instagram.

Terho states that he has not been in contact with anyone participating in the Olympics since he arrived in Beijing. He also says he is asymptomatic.

According to the site, Terho, 40, is the first IOC member to be infected in Beijing. The opening ceremony of the Olympics is on February 4th.

Terho is now isolated until he has given two negative pcr tests every 24 hours.

Terhon and the IOC President Thomas Bachin is scheduled to meet a Chinese tennis player during the Olympics Peng Shuai. The IOC has not confirmed the date of the meeting, says Inside The Game.

Peng, 35, disappeared in early November after accusing the former Chinese prime minister of coercing into a sexual act. He has since denied saying so.

Terho and Bach talked to Peng via video last November.

“We agreed that he would have the opportunity to ask for help and get it the way and at the time he wanted. We suggested a face-to-face meeting no later than the Beijing Olympics. He welcomed it, ” Terho told HS last November.