The artist RwanLink surprises with carefully recreated environments and a new look for our hero.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has been one of the most influential games in history of video games and after more than two decades, we continue to find curiosities about its development. We have even recently been able to learn how little affection Shigeru Miyamoto had for Navi, our little companion on the adventure, thanks to an old interview with a Japanese guide.

That is why it is not surprising that Nintendo’s work continues to have a community of dedicated fans to work on elaborate projects of everything from a domino illustration of Link to an awesome fan remake like the one we see today, carried out in Unreal Engine 5 for just one person.

The artist behind this project shared by DSOG is RwanLink, who commented that his goal was to imagine environments as if they existed in real life using Unreal Engine 5 and thus become a better artist overall. Although Rwan Link he is not a game developer, has confessed to having made an effort to integrate the playable character and thus show these environments from a third-person perspective.

Being a remake made by an amateur, the result is really amazing and leads us to fantasize about the idea of ​​an official remake of what for many is still their favorite franchise game. Meanwhile, Nintendo is looking to continue making history with the promising sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

