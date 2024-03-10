The Seine plays a key role in the Olympic Games in Paris. Will the water be clean enough for competitions to take place in the river or are you working on a plan B?

The open water swimming, triathlon and para-triathlon competitions will take place in the Seine as planned. The state has invested 1.4 billion euros. 700 million euros will be borne by the various local authorities, in particular the city of Paris. We have a very strict plan to improve water quality. Among other things, two disinfection systems were built and are already in operation. Five rain catchment basins are also being built and will be ready on time. A number of houseboats have been connected to the sewer system, private household sewage pipes have been corrected and public sewage systems have been improved. The water quality is checked regularly.