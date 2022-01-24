Olympic Games Finland will send 95 athletes to Beijing, including a surprise selection

Four alpine skiers and eight biathletes will leave for the Beijing Olympics.

Finland The Olympic Committee named the last 22 athletes for the Beijing Olympics starting in a week and a half on Monday.

A total of 95 Finnish athletes will leave for Beijing. Hockey teams make up more than half of the Olympic team: 25 men and 23 women.

102 Finns competed in the previous Winter Olympics. Of the sports in Pyeongchang’s 2018 Games, curling and speed skating are now exhausting from Finland’s selection of sports.

Today, the team was named athletes for alpine skiing, biathlon, freestyle, snowboarding, downhill skiing, figure skating and combined.

Alpine skier Samu Torsti was a surprise choice, as his early days have been sluggish. In total, four alpine skiers were named: Riikka Honkanen, Rosa Pohjolainen and Erika Pykäläinen.

Eight biathletes go to Beijing, ie Finland gets message teams for men and women.

“The last selection naturally emphasizes our selection criteria in relation to the international displays of athletes and teams, which were obtained up to the last meters,” says Mika Lehtimäki, Director of the Top Sports Unit.

“The guiding criterion has been a realistic chance of ranking in the top 16 in individual sports or in the top 8 in team sports. For some athletes, another criterion has been emphasized, according to which athletes in the upswing of their careers can also be selected for the Olympic team. ”

Lehtimäki believes in the loss of the Finns in Beijing.

“The goals of the current strategy period for Finnish top sports have defined the goal of ten medals and 20 points for Olympic sports in the Beijing Winter and Paris Summer Games. Our Olympic success in the 21st century has been tilted towards winter sports, which highlights the importance of the Beijing Games in the equation. ”