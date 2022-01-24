In Chile, the elected president Gabriel Boric presented what will be his cabinet: one in which women are the majority and occupy decisive positions in government decisions. Marta Lagos, sociologist and director of the Latinobarómetro regional survey, analyzes the scope of this decision in the current context of a Chile that has just gone through a deep political and social crisis, in which gender equity is one of the imperatives. The challenges for this new Administration are not few. .