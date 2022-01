In Chile, the elected president Gabriel Boric presented what will be his cabinet: one in which women are the majority and occupy decisive positions in government decisions. Marta Lagos, sociologist and director of the LatinobarĂ³metro regional survey, analyzes the scope of this decision in the current context of a Chile that has just gone through a deep political and social crisis, in which gender equity is one of the imperatives. The challenges for this new Administration are not few. .