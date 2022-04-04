Olympic Committee HS data: Anni Vuohijoki’s suspected harassment was the Deputy Player of the Lions

Finland Chairman of the Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori hopes that the Finnish Sports Ethics Center Suek will have full peace of mind when it examines weightlifters Anni Goat River related harassment.

The Olympic Committee and Vuohijoki both made their own requests for an investigation to Suek last week.

According to HS data, Vuohijoki has been suspected of behaving inappropriately towards a substitute member of the Finnish national hockey team at the Beijing Olympics.

President of the Finnish Hockey Association Matti Nurminen confirmed to HS on Monday that the alleged harassment was specifically the Lions’ substitute.

Nurminen stated that the players themselves had not felt disturbed.

“Doubt has been raised. Players have not encountered any harassment. The playing team has lived in the race village in its own bubble, ”Nurminen said.

The substitutes and the Goat River lived in the same hotel in Beijing for a while, the playing line-up in its own bubble all the time.

The substitutes in Beijing were Veli-Matti Savinainen (Jokers), Teemu Turunen (Jokers), Oliwer Kaski (Avangard Omsk), Tommi Kivistö (Jokers) and Janne Juvonen.

An outside party had made a request for a report on the misconduct of Vuohijoki to the Finnish Olympic Committee, which had already launched a report on the activities of Vuohijoki during the Games and took the matter to Suek.

Goat River was the sports representative of the Olympic Committee Board in Beijing. He said he would resign from the government last Friday.

Case As a result, Jan Vapaavuori, Chairman of the Olympic Committee, gave an interview to Goat River. The goat river then accused Vapaavuori of driving for fear.

“As chairman of the board of the Olympic Committee, I have a duty to pay attention if it is alleged that a member of the board has behaved inappropriately,” Vapaavuori says now.

“It’s utterly outrageous that this is being tried in some way to my detriment. The matter is in good spirits with the Hockey Association, ”Vapaavuori tells HS.

Jan Vapaavuori, Chairman of the Finnish Olympic Committee.

Anni Vuohijoki told the case itself on Friday on social media. He said he had contacted Suek after Vapaavuori’s press conference on Thursday. On Friday morning, Suek informed Goat River that the matter would be investigated.

“I’m pretty sure those involved will tell Suek what they’ve seen. How does Suek evaluate and where does it end up? No one knows it and it is impossible to estimate. Suek finds out and comes back when he returns. Let’s give them peace of mind here, ”says Vapaavuori.

He emphasizes that Vuohijoki is not employed by the Olympic Committee.

“Goat River is a shop steward. That is why we do not have the same disciplinary tools as for workers. That’s why we can’t do the investigation ourselves, but Suek has the right to look at it from a broader perspective. ”

Free mountain after last Thursday’s press conference, information also came to light about a possible third suspicion of harassment related to last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Including the actual start of the harassment – the head of the Top Sports Unit Mika Lehtimäki sexual harassment of women – so there are three cases of harassment.

The Olympic Committee also took The case of Lehtimäki for Suek to investigate. However, it did not make a request for clarification until after Lehtimäki resigned last Monday.

“The Tokyo case was a stranger to me. There has been some thing that has been investigated on the spot and found to be non-existent. It may be that the matter has been misjudged. When the matter came up, I hadn’t heard about it, ”says Vapaavuori.

The case in Tokyo was reportedly a matter of verbal harassment.

Still new cases of harassment arise?

“I don’t think there are any more such cases within the Olympic Committee, but there may well be more in the wider sports community.”

“The sports movement is the largest popular movement in the country. It covers about a million people. While society has come a long way, there is sadly a variety of inappropriate and even sexual harassment in society. Certainly there is also a sports shop. It is important that they are eradicated, ”says Vapaavuori.

“At the same time, it’s important to find brave women and men who are willing to tell about these.”