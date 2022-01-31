Olympiacos has made official the signing of Diby Keita, as AS has been announcing throughout the month of January. Keita (19 years old), one of the talents from the Real Madrid academy, has signed until 2026 for the Greek team. The new Olympiakos player came to the white team from the Rayo Vallecano academy in 2016 and his landing in Piraeus responds to the policy of signing young talents that the Greek team has followed in recent windows, something that the great European teams are following. The soccer player from Toledo arrived in Athens last Thursday afternoon. The agreement had been reached and the signing of the contract was simply missing, once the final fringes had been filed and the pertinent medical examination passed, something that has happened throughout the past weekend.

Keita is extreme, he will turn 20 on July 8 and responds to the rojiblancos’ policy of signing young talent and that has not yet exploded in powerful teams on the continent, as is the case of Fadiga, who arrived from PSG a few days ago dates. The man from Toledo, of Malian origin, joined the Madrid discipline in 2016, coming from the Rayo Vallecano academy. Five and a half years later he heads to Athens (he came to participate in a couple of training sessions with the Madrid first team, in his first adventure outside our borders. He will work for the Olympiacos subsidiary, in the Hellenic second division, to make the leap to the first team as soon as he completes the adaptation process.