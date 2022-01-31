Sexual offenses The Confederation of Women’s Organizations urges the police to prioritize the investigation of sexual offenses: “Skills, attitudes and also resources must be put in order”

The association believes that reforming sexual offense legislation will not be enough if the police do not investigate suspected criminal offenses effectively enough.

31.1. 16:54

Women’s organizations the federation is urging police to better prioritize the investigation of sexual offenses.

“While sexual and intimate partner violence is a serious crime, its investigation is clearly not high enough to prioritize. It must be ensured that there is a change in the situation at every police station throughout Finland. Competence, attitudes and also resources must be put in order, ”says the chairman of the Confederation of Women’s Organizations Saara-Sofia Sirén (kok).

Finland a comprehensive overhaul of sexual offense legislation is under way, which would, inter alia, make the definition of rape consensual.

However, the Confederation of Women’s Organizations believes that reform of sexual offense legislation will not be enough if the police do not investigate suspected sexual offenses effectively enough.

“Effective investigation and prosecution of sexual offenses cannot depend on luck or residence, but every report must be investigated effectively and without delay,” Sirén insists.

HS has been reporting recently on a number of serious problems in police investigations into sexual offenses and intimate partner violence. Investigations may stand for years, and criminal prosecutions have become obsolete. Deputy Chancellor of Justice Mikko Puumalainen is said it would launch an inquiry into whether there are wider problems in tackling such crime.

Read more: Big problems in police investigation of sexual and intimate partner violence – Deputy Chancellor of Justice launches investigation

Women’s organizations the federation invokes Finland’s international obligation both to criminalize sexual violence and to ensure the effective investigation of cases and the status of victims of crime. In its press release, the association insists that the effectiveness of criminal investigation and the judiciary must be ensured separately from legislative reform.

Finland has also received judgments from the European Court of Human Rights specifically on the length of legal proceedings.