Macarena Olona, ​​former general secretary of Vox in Congress, denounces that Vox has diverted almost 11 million euros of public money in recent years to the Disenso foundation, of which Santiago Abascal is president, and to the company Tizona Comunicación, of which The owners are Kiko Méndez-Monasterio, personal advisor to the leader of the ultra party, and Gabriel Ariza, son of Julio Ariza, patron of the party’s unofficial television station, El Toro TV, formerly Intereconomía.

In statements to RNE, Olona emphasizes that “seven million euros have been diverted in four years to a private foundation in which Santiago Abascal Conde with name and surname has been placed as president for life”—that is, as a private citizen, not in his status as president of Vox—and that “a private company owned 50% by Kiko Méndez-Monasterio and Gabriel Ariza has invoiced almost four million in five years and its only or main client is Vox.”

All this, added the former Vox candidate for the presidency of the Junta de Andalucía, “reeks of corruption” and a political party whose income comes mainly from State subsidies “has the obligation not only morally but also legally to explain where “He has invested every last euro of that public money,” he emphasizes. Given what he describes as “very serious indications”, Olona has called on his former party to make public form 347, which is a declaration in which self-employed workers and companies annually inform the Tax Agency of all operations with third parties for a higher amount. at 3,000 euros. This statement would clarify, in his opinion, who has benefited from the diverted money.

Olona, ​​who has just published a book in which he recounts his life path, including his time at Vox (I’m Macarena. My life, my ideas, my path. La Esfera de los Libros, 2023), assures that his former party “has become an SA, the business of patriotism”, through the “network of societies that they have created around the political project.” And he adds: “They said they were coming to put an end to the beach bars and they have set up the beach bar.”

Until now, Vox has not wanted to respond to the complaints of what was one of its most popular faces, alleging its general secretary, Ignacio Garriga, that he does not want to “contribute to a science fiction story.” She has challenged her former colleagues: “If I lie, they will file a lawsuit against me. If I’m telling the truth, let them take out the papers. If there is nothing to hide, we will see you in court.”

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

In his book, Olona explains how Kiko Méndez-Monasterio, due to his proximity to Abascal, is one of the most powerful men in the party, despite the fact that he is not part of any leadership body nor has he been elected by anyone. And he remembers his surprise when the then counselor of the Presidency of Andalusia and current general coordinator of the PP, Elías Bendodo, told him in 2022 that Vox had demanded that the Board give contracts to Julio Ariza’s companies in exchange for supporting the budgets of the Government of Moreno Bonilla in the first legislature.

Olona describes the machismo prevailing within the party—she claims that a leader told her that he avoided putting women on the teams “to avoid temptations”—; He tells how he was forced to withdraw from Congress an initiative to vaccinate those under 16 years of age for various pathologies, including covid; ordered to vote against a proposition to ban therapies that treat homosexuality as a disease; or refused to present a “Nazi” proposal that linked Spanish nationality to “purity of blood.” She recognizes, as a self-criticism, that she often acted with “excessive vehemence” and that she could become “the most extreme part of her own extreme.”

Greased binomial

Olona explains that he formed a perfectly well-oiled duo in Congress with the spokesperson, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, and narrates how the party apparatus attempted to break that tandem following the vote on European funds in January 2021, which the The government saved thanks to the abstention of the ultra group. After an internal investigation, Kiko Méndez-Monasterio, Abascal’s right-hand man, told him that Iván “had betrayed them.” That’s where, according to Olona, ​​began the fall of Espinosa de los Monteros, who would end up resigning from the seat last August.

She had left before, in July 2022. Olona attributes her departure to a concatenation of events after the Andalusian elections, in which she did not obtain the expected result. Firstly, the failure to fulfill the promise that Abascal made to her, in exchange for resigning her seat as a representative and going to Andalusia, that she would join the Political Action Committee (CAP), the Sanhedrin that directs the day-to-day life of Vox, and could continue working on the team that prepared the appeals before the Constitutional Court, in addition to returning as a candidate for Congress in this year’s general elections. This was added to the leaks from the party apparatus that blamed her for the electoral failure; the prohibition of her touring the Andalusian provinces supporting her members or the imposition of a prior censure from Madrid on her interventions in the Andalusian Parliament with the threat of dismissing her as her spokesperson if she did not comply with her instructions. . She acknowledges that she aspired to become a regional senator, but she assures that she could not even raise it, since Abascal did not get on the phone; and she admits that her health problems were the trigger, but not the ultimate reason for her slamming the door on Vox.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_