The diesel called Sparta still has to get going while playing football, so at the start of the season. But the team from Rotterdam did win, away at PEC Zwolle, 1-2. For example, after 25 premier league seasons in which that did not work, Sparta finally takes three points in the first game of the season.
Sparta’s cold-bloodedness against opponents from the lower segment of the premier league was extremely striking last year. Van Volendam was lost once, but almost all lower-ranked teams faced a defeat or a loss of points against Sparta.
And so the big question, at the start of the new season, with many players from last year but also some new ones: is that possible again? Sparta started the Eredivisie on Saturday at the promoted PEC Zwolle, knowing that it has not been able to win the first game of the season in the past 25 Eredivisie seasons.
It didn’t look that convincing against PEC in football. It remains to be seen whether these are indeed start-up problems or something more structural. The team from Zwolle created the most, but Sparta was the most efficient. Already in the first half, when PEC defender Sam Kersten worked a cross from Saïd Bakari behind his own keeper after a nice action, partly due to the striker who is often in the right place, Tobias Lauritsen.
The same Norwegian, who scored twelve goals last season, came face to face with goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar in the second half and finished in a controlled manner, just when PEC started to push more.
With that it seemed done with the people of Zwolle, until former Spartan and substitute Lennart Thy got the ball at his feet and Mister Clean Sheet from last season, Nick Olij, was correct. That is why it was still a squeeze for Sparta in the hunt for that victory in the first game of the season.
The VAR called referee Joey Kooij to the screen for an alleged foul on Sparta substitute Charles-Andreas Brym, but Kooij did not agree. Another substitute, Camiel Neghli, could have put Sparta on 1-3, but he missed. And after Olij saved a long shot from Kersten and a header from Ferdy Druijf, it was really played and thus the first victory in the season opener in many years was a fact.
90’+7′
End of second half
90’+6′
Yellow card for Sam Kersten
90’+5′
Yellow card for Tolis Vellios
90′
VAR: Penalty denied
85′
Pelle Clement is replaced by Rick Meissen
85′
Tobias Lauritsen is replaced by Charles-Andreas Brym
83′
VAR: GOAL confirmed
82′
1-2 GOAL by Lennart Thy!
Will it still be exciting for Sparta? Correct Lennart Thy, the German former Spartan, scores as a substitute against his old club. Another ten minutes at the club.
74′
Younes Namli is replaced by Tolis Vellios
74′
Davy van den Berg is replaced by Lennart Thy
71′
Joshua Kitolano is replaced by Camiel Neghli
70′
0-2 GOAL by Tobias Lauritsen!
68′
Yellow card for Said Bakari
63′
Thomas Lam is replaced by Nico Serrano
58′
Jonathan de Guzman is replaced by Jeremy van Mullem
57′
Yellow card for Joshua Kitolano
54′
Yellow card for Jonathan de Guzman
46′
Lennart Czyborra is replaced by Divaio Bobson
45′
Second half kicked off
45’+2′
End of first half
