

12/30/2025



Updated at 7:12 p.m.





A setback for Barcelona, ​​who have seen how another court has denied them the registration of Dani Olmo so that he can play the second part of the season. After the Commercial Court 10 of Barcelona last Friday denied precautionary measures to the Barça club to be able to register the footballer, this Monday another judge denied Barça the option of being able to register him. He Court of First Instance 47 of Barcelona It has also rejected the precautionary measure for the registration of Dani Olmo in LaLiga. Like the international, Pau Víctor will not be able to register, in the same situation as Olmo.

It was the last judicial avenue that the Barça club will use to try to register the footballer’s contract with the aim that he can play the final stretch of the season. Without judicial meansBarça now only has LaLiga to validate and approve all the documentation for the sale of the VIPS seats at the future Spotify Camp Nou.