12/30/2025



One of the most special moments, without a doubt, of the great tribute that the Sevilla FC to his legend Jesus Navas was the live performance of a song expressly dedicated to the Sevilla youth squad by ‘The Rapture’, author of the Sevilla FC Centennial Anthem. Javier Labandón appeared on the pitch and surprised Navas with this totally unexpected gift that made the entire stadium and especially the main protagonist of the night and his family stand on end.