The Grease actress died after a long battle with cancer: here are her daughter’s farewell words

He did not make it Olivia Newton-Johnthe actress of Grease who had been waging a long battle against cancer for years. The announcement of her death was the woman’s husband who, through a note, announced that the actress died peacefully on her ranch in California surrounded by the love of friends and relatives.

In these last hours the daughter of Olivia Newton-John, Chloe, he wanted to say goodbye to his beloved mother on social networks forever. The young woman shared a black and white photo of her on her Instagram page that portrays her together with theactress when she was still a child.

The image is very touching and has moved the entire people of the web. In the shot in question, in fact, mother and daughter give each other a tender kiss On the mouth. The photo is followed by a series of images that portray Olivia Newton-John and her together daughter from childhood to the last days spent together.

Olivia Newton-John, her daughter Chloe’s farewell words

A few days ago, Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe, shared a photo of her with her mom in a large green meadow. The singer accompanied a very sweet caption to the image in question.

These were the words of the actress’s daughter Grease:

My mom, my best friend. Always and forever mom. I got you. I see you. I will walk with you to the ends of the earth without asking questions.

Recall that Chloe is the daughter Olivia Newton-John had from her first husband Matt.

After the news of the death of the actress there were many who wrote a thought to greet the woman forever. Among the many messages, the words of John Travolta could not miss, who wanted to remember Olivia Newton-John with these words: