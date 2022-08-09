The Grease actress died after a long battle with cancer: here are her daughter’s farewell words
He did not make it Olivia Newton-Johnthe actress of Grease who had been waging a long battle against cancer for years. The announcement of her death was the woman’s husband who, through a note, announced that the actress died peacefully on her ranch in California surrounded by the love of friends and relatives.
In these last hours the daughter of Olivia Newton-John, Chloe, he wanted to say goodbye to his beloved mother on social networks forever. The young woman shared a black and white photo of her on her Instagram page that portrays her together with theactress when she was still a child.
The image is very touching and has moved the entire people of the web. In the shot in question, in fact, mother and daughter give each other a tender kiss On the mouth. The photo is followed by a series of images that portray Olivia Newton-John and her together daughter from childhood to the last days spent together.
Olivia Newton-John, her daughter Chloe’s farewell words
A few days ago, Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, Chloe, shared a photo of her with her mom in a large green meadow. The singer accompanied a very sweet caption to the image in question.
These were the words of the actress’s daughter Grease:
My mom, my best friend. Always and forever mom. I got you. I see you. I will walk with you to the ends of the earth without asking questions.
Recall that Chloe is the daughter Olivia Newton-John had from her first husband Matt.
After the news of the death of the actress there were many who wrote a thought to greet the woman forever. Among the many messages, the words of John Travolta could not miss, who wanted to remember Olivia Newton-John with these words:
My dearest Olivia, you have made all of our lives so much better. Your impact has been incredible. Love You so much. We will see each other along the way and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!
