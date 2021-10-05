Tim, Olivetti acquires Staer Sistemi to accelerate the Internet of Things

Olivetti, Digital farm forInternet of Things (IoT) of TIM Group, has signed an agreement for the acquisition of 100% of Staer Systems, system integrator and product developer in the field industrial IoT.

The operation allows a Olivetti to further rationalize its distribution chain, accelerate the time to market of its products, guarantee end-to-end control over the entire value chain IoT, in addition to increasing and strengthening references on complex design solutions, also for the development of other segments of IoT business (Safety and security Industrial Solutions, Building Management Systems).

Staer Systems, a company based in Rome, has advanced skills in the design and integration of software and hardware solutions (in particular low energy consumption sensors) for the control of plants, machinery and infrastructures, mainly for the energy, utilities and infrastructures market sectors , telco and broadcast.

In synergy with the industrial partnership agreement established with Seco, center of excellence in the field of technological innovation andInternet of Things, the operation allows Olivetti to strengthen the design and manufacturing engineering capabilities within the scope IoT, allowing its positioning as a leader in the supply of end-to-end solutions, both for the realization of customized projects and for the standardization of shelf services.

“With this operation,” he says Quang Ngo Dinh, CEO Olivetti, “We take another step in the evolution process of Olivetti, which wants to establish itself on the national market as the reference operator in offering solutions IoT for companies and public administration. The acquisition of Staer it allows us to equip ourselves with multisectoral skills in the development of software and integrated systems, allowing us at the same time to create value and seize an important opportunity for digital development and evolution “.