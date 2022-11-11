“The doctor of the post-Covid era will have to integrate the knowledge of traditional professional practice with the new information that will be given to him by digital healthcare. He will therefore have to have pre-clinical and clinical, technological and IT skills, managerial skills, system and relationship with the various components of the National Health Service which will certainly be reformed by the effects of post-Covid “. Thus Alberto Oliveti, president of the Enpam Foundation, on the sidelines of the second edition of Tech2Doc, an event promoted today in Rome at the Rospigliosi Congress Center by the Enpam Foundation, to support doctors and dentists in the transition towards the digitalization of medicine.

“In a constantly evolving and transforming context – emphasizes Oliveti – it is essential to act on the training of new generations, as well as on updating the skills of today’s doctors. To be ready to operate in the healthcare of the future, doctors must know how to be a leader clinician and a public health manager, ready and prepared to collaborate with other players in the ecosystem. Not only that: he must have an integrated understanding of clinical practice, digital technologies and change management “.

In the processes of innovation and development of new digital health solutions, “doctors must be adequately equipped in terms of knowledge, skills and attitudes – concludes the president of Enpam – in order to be able to lead the innovation processes, not undergo them”.