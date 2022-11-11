JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli President Isaac Herzog tasked veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu with forming a government for the country on Sunday, the presidential office said in a statement.

The announcement came after the president concluded political consultations with elected factions on Friday, in which 64 members of parliament recommended that Netanyahu lead the new ruling coalition, the statement said.

(Reporting by Henriette Chacar)

