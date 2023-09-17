Oliver Kahn also used the time after his departure as CEO of FC Bayern Munich for a trip to Saudi Arabia. “It will be interesting to see how the Saudi Pro League develops in the future,” wrote the former national goalkeeper on Sunday on the online platform X (formerly Twitter) and posted pictures of himself and the offensive stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané , who are jointly signed to Al-Nassr.

Kahn reported that he was able to watch a training session at the club and inspect the facility more closely: “I also had time to meet with Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané.” But now he is “back in Germany.” Mané moved from Bayern to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

Kahn writes about the “legendary club”

Last Friday, Kahn posted a picture of himself and the Brazilian Neymar, who moved from Paris Saint-German to Al-Hilal last summer, on social media. It was a “great moment” to exchange ideas with coaches and players, said Kahn. He thanked the “legendary club” for their hospitality. This name in particular, but also the trip itself, earned him many negative comments in the replies from followers, including on Instagram, where he also posted the photos.

Saudi Arabia has been heavily criticized for accusations of “sportswashing”. The human rights situation in the country is criticized by many quarters as extremely problematic. The clubs from Saudi Arabia are currently buying numerous prominent football players in order to improve their image. They spend enormous amounts of money, financed by the state.

At the end of May, Bayern announced their separation from Kahn. The contract with the former captain, which runs until the end of 2024, was terminated in August. Three weeks ago, Kahn was spotted back in the stadium in Germany when he attended the two-league game of his former club Karlsruher SC against Eintracht Braunschweig.