Sunday, September 17, 2023
Predators | Police: Wolves killed the farm’s sheep in Kiihtelysvaara

September 17, 2023
The sheep were found dead with bite marks on their necks. Two of the sheep from the herd survived and one is missing.

Wolves killed five sheep on Saturday evening in Kiihtelysvaara, Joensuu, North Karelia.

Five dead sheep were found on a local farm with bite marks on their necks, the Eastern Finland police said on Sunday afternoon in the bulletin.

Two of the sheep from the herd survived and one is missing.

The incident happened in the evening between ten thirty and eleven on Hyypiäntie.

Newspaper Karelian interviewed by the host of the farm Markku Hakkarainen said that it was the third time in a few years that wolves came into the farm’s sheep pen.

According to Hakkarainen, the farm was ending its sheep operations.

“These were the last sheep and they were to be sold. Now the wolves have time to intervene”, Hakkarainen lamented to the magazine.

