Berlin (dpa)

Oliver Kahn, CEO of Bayern Munich, demanded that the team change its position to the best in the closing stages of the season in order to win a title. Manchester City is in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and it leads the league standings by only two points against Borussia Dortmund.

It may be possible to end the season without a title for the first time since 2012 despite the adjustments made to the top of the technical leadership, after Thomas Tuchel was hired instead of Julian Nagelsmann, and Kahn said in the wake of the big loss against Manchester City and the 1/1 draw with Hoffenheim that he There was a need for improvement.

“We have 20 international players among our ranks, so it’s not about sporting quality,” Kahn said in remarks published by the weekly “Sports Bild” newspaper today, Wednesday. “There was a little bit of will, a little bit of readiness,” he added. The contradiction is our consistency, this cannot be the ambition of this team.

“Everyone should know what it is about in the final stages of the season, to show who Bayern are,” Kahn said. “Only if we can do this on the field will we have the chance against Manchester City.” Kahn was keen to support Tuchel, even though the coach won only two out of five matches he led the team since he took charge, and he also defended the decision to disengage from Julian Nagelsmann.

He said, “The team will regain its level and continuity under Tuchel’s leadership. The recent matches have shown that there are some major failures that Tuchel must solve. At the same time, Bild Sports newspaper reported that Bayern is interested in young Danish striker Rasmus Hollund, and added that he is one of the candidates that club officials want to discuss with Tuchel in the coming weeks. Danish international Hollund, 20, currently plays with the Italian team Atalanta, with a contract until 2027, and scored seven goals in the current season of the Italian League. Bayern Munich needs to sign a new striker, as the team was unable to compensate for the departure of Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona. The list of candidates includes Harry Kane, England captain, Victor Osimhen, Napoli player, and Randall Kolo Mwani, Eintracht Frankfurt player.