Alpine, challenge to Mercedes and Ferrari

Alpine has very clear development objectives: to reach the top-3. The French team has never hidden its intention to reach the Mercedes on the podium of the Formula 1 constructors, but the Brackley team always develops its single-seater a lot and well, and has no problem throwing a concept in the bin if they consider it a loser.

Despite the debut of the “new” W14 expected at Imola, Alpine are very confident of making up ground with a view to third place, and therefore annoying Mercedes and Ferrariconsidering Aston Martin too far away at the moment.

Szafnauer’s words

“We think we can fight with Mercedes. We too have a major update for Baku and then several more a week later in Miami, we keep pushing with the developments too“, these are the words of team principal Otmar Szafnauer in Melbourne. “Last year we had a good correlation and our growth rate was quite good: if we can maintain it again this year, I think we should get closer over the course of the year. Of course it’s a relative game. I know our updates but I don’t know what Mercedes has in store“.

Fry’s words

Alpine Pat’s technical manager echoed him Fry: “We’ve made some good improvements, but we can’t know what others will do. It’s part of the game, isn’t it? As for ourselves, we should have good pace for Baku and then we’ll be even better. I think for the sixth race we should have good pace. Many of the things we hoped to bring to Miami were done in the factory with great work and we managed to improve on them. On average we have to find four or five tenths in qualifying, not to reach Red Bull but the others. And I would say that everything is within our reach“.