Euroleague, Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna 59-64. Theodosic Mvp

“They were good at surviving a difficult start, we played a great first quarter, then we stopped, we started refusing shots, refusing to make decisions, we got depressed and saddened.” Coach Ettore Messina analyzes in the press room the home defeat of Olimpia Milano against the Virtus Bologna: the Italian Euroleague derby ends 59-64.

The Italian champions start strong in the first quarter (23-12)but then it is pitch dark, two o’clock central fractions of the race see theEA7 Emporio Armani score 18 points overall (12-27 and 6-14 the partials) with the guests taking off gradually. Scariolo’s team escapes up to +15 then, in the final Milan tries the comeback but it is too late. Theodosic MVp of the evening with 15 points and 5/6 from three (with a spectacular triple from nine meters at the end of the first half that marks the 35-39) in a Virtus that finds a quality contribution from Mickey Jordan alongside him (14 points) and one Shengelia in growing condition (12 points).

To the hosts – free of Shields, Baron, Datome and Biligha – the determination of is not enough captain Melli (9 points and 11 rebounds)some excellent initiatives by Mitrou-Long (13 points and 4 assists) and some flashes of Brandon Davies (11 points with 4/8 of two) to avoid the third defeat out of three Euroleague matches at the Forum (3 won and 4 lost overall).

Ettore Messina (photo Ipa)



“When these things happen, whoever coaches the team is responsible, then I will work to the best of my ability to help the team overcome this difficult moment. It is clear that scoring less than sixty points at home is alarming, we struggle to build an advantage, but then if we refuse open shots it is clear that everything gets complicated. This is why I say that it is up to us as coaches to help the team “, explains Ettore Messina.

“Of course, there are absences, of course we are in November, we as staff know what are the reasons why we struggle especially in the EuroLeague, but I think it is legitimate to expect the team to always play as in the first quarter. There is no reason not to. The fans are correct that they are worried or that they think now that everything is over, right or wrong, but the truth is that – I repeat – if in the first quarter we perform well, we shoot with first intention and we do well there is no reason not to do it in the rest of the game. Unfortunately we have tonight Stefano Tonut also lost, who probably stretched the adductor ”, concludes the Olimpia Milano coach.

Olimpia Milano, the next engagements

Now the break for the national teams, then the team of Ettore Messina will return to the field on Friday 18 November a Kaunas against it Zalgiris before 3 consecutive games at Forum: versus Trieste Sunday 20, then Anadolu Efes (Tuesday 22) e Fenerbahce (Thursday 24).

EA7 EMPORIO ARMANI MILAN-SEGAFREDO BOLOGNA 59-64 (23-12; 35-39; 41-53)

OLIMPIA MILAN: Davies 11, Thomas 2, Mitrou-Long 13, Pangos 6, Tonut 1, Melli 9, Ricci 2, Hall 8, Baldasso 1, Alviti ne, Hines 5, Voigtmann 1. All. Messina

VIRTUS BOLOGNA: Cordinier 7, Belinelli ne, Pajola 2, Bako, Jaiteh 2, Lundberg 7, Shengelia 12, Hackett 1, Mickey 14, Weems ne, Ojeleye 4, Teodosic 15. All. Scariolo

Notes: 2 pitches: MI 15/29, BO 15/35; 3-pointers: MI 5/20, BO 9/24; free throws: MI 14/24, BO 7/12;

rebounds: MI 35 (Melli 11), BO 37 (Jaiteh 7); assist: MI 15 (Mitrou-Long 4), BO 14 (Teodosic 4); recoveries: MI 7 (Melli 2), BO 7 (Lundberg 3).



