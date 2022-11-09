In Rome the dangerous phenomenon of single thought is emerging, that of Mourinho. What he does, undoes, accuses, breaks, judges everything and everyone, except his own work. Many internal and external criticisms of the club. But never self-criticism.

Accusations

–

After the bad derby lost, one of the many matches in which Roma showed good will and little else, yet another j’accuse was staged: the referee was innocent and it was the turn of players and clubs. From the tranchant judgments towards Abraham accused of thinking about the World Cup (he is not playing well, but how many assists does he receive, starting with Pellegrini and Zaniolo?), To the finger pointed at the involved players, up to defining the enormous work done in estate from society and Pinto, with the help of Mou himself. Yesterday after the disappointing draw with Sassuolo, the focus was all on one man, a “traitor” who was asked to find another team. Rarely has a coach been heard attacking one of his players publicly, even if guilty. Mou, who has always been a pyrotechnic in communication, seems to be without embankments in Rome. Nature does not foresee emptiness and Josè likes to fill it, often exaggerating. Today he covers all the roles, in the silence (even assent?) Of the company. The enormous efforts made by the Friedkins deserve more consideration and less controversy, more play and less chaos, more growth and less devaluation of players and squad. At the break, Rome risks getting there as the last of the top group. A position that is anything but Special. Could it not be all the fault of a player who is listless for 35 minutes?