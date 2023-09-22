The new playing uniform was presented at the Municipality of Milan. The Mayor announced that the company will be awarded the Ambrogino d’oro
The shirt with the third star and the recognition of merit by the Mayor of Milan Beppe Sala: a special day for Olimpia, which this morning at Palazzo Marino received the official award of the Ambrogino d’Oro by the mayor of the Lombardy capital (the official ceremony, next December 7th). “Thirty championships – highlights Sala – are a lot of stuff. Your story is wonderful, Milan must thank you. Yesterday I spoke to Giorgio Armani, a man always close to the city without hesitation: he has this presence and way of being typical of those who arrive in Milan and contributes to making people love this city. I thank Dell’Orco, protagonist of this last phase of the club, and coach Messina, honorary Milanese and inextricably linked to the city. Milan is a city that always aims for the best and struggles to settle. The Milanese are very generous, but they are very demanding.”
Reward yourself
—
Ettore Messina and Nicolò Melli presented the mayor with the team’s number 1 shirt. Dell’Orco then launches the new season: “We start our season tomorrow with the Super Cup, we will try to win the scudetto again. Then there is a dream that we all have and it is called the Euroleague”.
September 22 – 2.48pm
© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
#Olimpia #Milano #shirt #star #Sala #rewards #club #Ambrogino #dOro