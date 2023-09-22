The shirt with the third star and the recognition of merit by the Mayor of Milan Beppe Sala: a special day for Olimpia, which this morning at Palazzo Marino received the official award of the Ambrogino d’Oro by the mayor of the Lombardy capital (the official ceremony, next December 7th). “Thirty championships – highlights Sala – are a lot of stuff. Your story is wonderful, Milan must thank you. Yesterday I spoke to Giorgio Armani, a man always close to the city without hesitation: he has this presence and way of being typical of those who arrive in Milan and contributes to making people love this city. I thank Dell’Orco, protagonist of this last phase of the club, and coach Messina, honorary Milanese and inextricably linked to the city. Milan is a city that always aims for the best and struggles to settle. The Milanese are very generous, but they are very demanding.”