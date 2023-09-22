The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, in an image from 2018. Juan Carlos Hidalgo (EFE)

The judge of Rubiales case, Francisco de Jorge, takes another step in his investigation opened in the National Court for the kiss that Luis Rubiales, former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), gave to the player Jennifer Hermoso during the celebration for the victory in the Women’s World Cup, as well as the alleged subsequent coercion for the athlete to endorse the former manager’s version. This Friday, the magistrate has summoned three of Hermoso’s teammates to testify as witnesses, as reported by the court. The names of the three soccer players have not been revealed, but they join four other federation employees who will also be questioned: among them, Albert Luque, director of the national team.

Judge De Jorge has not yet taken a statement from Hermoso, as confirmed by legal sources, but in recent days he has promoted a whole series of initiatives to accelerate the investigation. The magistrate, who tries to advance the case with the greatest discretion, has also called this Friday to testify other “close friends” of the player and two experts proposed by the defense, who will come “to ratify a report provided to the court by the lawyer of Rubiales”, Olga Tubau. In turn, following his orders, the National Police has collected several videos broadcast by the media about the kiss; and the Australian Embassy has sent the Court a certificate regarding the existence of sexual assault crimes there that could fit the facts investigated in Spain.

According to sources from the National Court, the schedule of statements set by the magistrate has remained as follows: on Monday the 25th, Hermoso’s “close friends” and the two defense experts will be questioned; on Thursday the 28th, to the four RFEF employees – in addition to Luque, Rubén Rivera, head of marketing; Miguel García Caba, director of the Integrity area; and Patricia Pérez, press officer of the women’s team—; and on October 2, to the three teammates. Some of these appearances will be by videoconference, as reported by the court, which did not want to provide the names of the “close friends”, the soccer players or the experts. None of these witnesses have been requested by the Prosecutor’s Office, according to legal sources.

The expectation about Rubiales case is maximum. On Thursday, she once again starred in the press conference offered by the players Alexia Putellas and Irene Paredes, prior to the match that pits the Spanish women’s team against the Swedish team this Friday in Gothenburg. “We had been demanding that they listen to us for quite some time. For decades there was systemic discrimination against women. We had to fight a lot to be heard. “That, as you know, entails wear and tear that we don’t want to have,” explained Putellas, winner of the Ballon d’Or. “Yesterday [en referencia al miércoles], a month before the World Cup. There some unacceptable events happened, with the final straw being the subsequent assembly. It couldn’t be, we didn’t want to continue down that path. We had to say zero tolerance. First for her, also for us and so that it doesn’t happen again,” added number 11.

These words from Putellas came just a few hours after, on the same Thursday, it was learned that the Court was reinitiating the investigation with the summons of the four RFEF employees, focusing the target on the alleged coercion suffered by Hermoso. A step that is not trivial. On the 5th, before criminal proceedings were opened against Rubiales, the athlete testified at the headquarters of the State Attorney General’s Office, where she not only denied that the “peak”—a word used by the former president himself to minimize her actions— was consented; But she reported that she also suffered pressure to go out in public to justify the facts. “In her statement, [la jugadora] “she stated that both she and her closest environment suffered constant and repeated pressure from Luis Rubiales and his professional environment, to justify and approve the facts,” the public ministry’s complaint states.

Precisely, the lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez, was interested in this during the interrogation of the former president of the federation, who was declared as a defendant last week, when a restraining order of 200 meters from the player was imposed on him and He forbade him from communicating with her. Rubiales denied the two crimes attributed to him (sexual assault and coercion), but the public ministry put the names of five RFEF employees on the table to find out the role they would have played in carrying out those alleged pressures. According to legal sources, among others, Durántez mentioned Albert Luque, Rubén Rivera and Jorge Vilda (the latter, former coach of the women’s team).

The judge decided to call Luque and Rivera, who supposedly traveled to Ibiza to pressure Hermoso, to testify. He will also question Miguel García Caba, head of Integrity, who wrote the internal report on the kiss with Hermoso, which exonerated the former president by ensuring that “there was no conduct that would lead to the conclusion that the forward was forced, violated or attacked.” Patricia Pérez, press manager for the women’s team, is also mentioned. According to the specialized media ReliefPérez tried to seek the player’s endorsement to disseminate a statement that justified Rubiales’ act, which included some alleged words spoken by the athlete.

