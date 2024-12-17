Victor went this Monday for the second time to First Datessince the first time he did not have much luck in his search for love: “We did not agree,” he explained to Carlos Sobera about the failure of that date.

“For you to be happy, what do we need?”the presenter of the Cuatro program asked him. “An authentic and natural girl. She likes spirituality,” said the diner.

His date at the restaurant of love was Olgaa content creator from Palma de Mallorca who described herself as “very dramatic and exaggerated.”

Víctor and Olga, in ‘First Dates’. MEDIASET

While the Zaragoza resident in Ibiza liked the choice that the team of First Datesto her, quite the opposite: “It’s not my style. I would have turned to leave, but I stayed out of politeness“.

Despite everything, they decided to have dinner together to get to know each other a little better.talk about hobbies and tastes and see if they gave themselves the opportunity, especially Olga, to see if they had a future outside the walls of the program’s premises or not.





They agreed on their passion for the topic of energy, but the Mallorcan woman pointed out that “I see him as super sweet, a good person, tender, smiling… but It doesn’t attract me“.

As the conversation progressed, each one thought it was going one way. While Víctor believed that Olga was liking him, she acknowledged the opposite: “It’s nerdy, intense, flat and boring”.

In the end, The man from Zaragoza did want to have a second date: “I found her to be an interesting girl who didn’t give us time to get to know each other.”

But she, on the other hand, preferred not to meet with him again: “Because physically he is not what he normally calls me. I also found it boring“.