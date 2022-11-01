Businessman Oleg Tinkov announced his intention to withdraw the Tinkoff brand from a Russian bank

Businessman Oleg Tinkov announced his intention to withdraw the Tinkoff brand from the Russian bank he founded. He announced this on his Instagram accountsocial network is banned in Russia; belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

The day before, the businessman announced that he had renounced Russian citizenship.