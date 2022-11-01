Tomorrow, Thursday, official and popular celebrations will be held in the UAE to celebrate the “Flag Day”. The celebration bears high symbolism, as the UAE flag flies at the same time over the buildings of ministries and official bodies, while residential buildings are decorated with the colors of the flag.

The event turned into a national occasion in which the residents of the Emirates, both citizens and residents, express their affiliation and loyalty to the state and its leadership, and adherence to the values ​​and principles inherited from the founding fathers.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, called on all ministries and institutions to raise the flag uniformly at 11 am on November 3.

His Highness said on his official account on Twitter: “Next November 3, our country celebrates Flag Day. We call on all our ministries and institutions to raise it uniformly at 11 am on that day.”

His Highness added: “Our flag will remain raised, the symbol of our pride and unity will remain a flag, and the banner of our pride, glory and sovereignty will remain high in the sky of achievement, loyalty and loyalty.”

The occasion embodies the feelings of unity, coexistence and peace between the people of the country and the residents, and consolidates the image of the UAE as a beacon of coexistence and tolerance in the region, where men, women, youth and children of all nationalities participate in this seductive day by expressing their love for the UAE in various forms.

This year, the occasion coincides with the approach of the country’s celebrations of the 51st National Day, when the UAE flag was raised for the first time on December 2, 1971, and was the first to raise it, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in the Union House. in the Emirate of Dubai.

Federal Law No. 2 of 1971 regarding the Union Flag stipulates that the flag should be in the form of a rectangle, its length is twice its width, and divided into 4 rectangular sections as follows: flag length.

The other three sections complement the rest of the flag, which are equal and parallel, where the upper section is green, the middle section is white, and the lower section is black, and the length of the flag is three quarters of the flag’s width 75 percent, and its width is equal to twice its length.

The story of the flag design, according to its designer, Abdullah Mohammed Al-Maeena, is due to pure coincidence, when he read an announcement about the launch of a competition to design a flag for the Federation of the Emirates, by the Emiri Diwan in Abu Dhabi and published in the newspaper “Al Ittihad”, which is published in Abu Dhabi, about two months ago. Announcing the Federation of the United Arab Emirates, where about 1030 designs were submitted for the competition, of which 6 were selected as a preliminary nomination, and the current form of the flag was finally chosen.

And the flag designer drew his colors from the famous verse of the poet Safi al-Din al-Hilli, in which he says: “The whites of our trades are the greens of our fields… the blackness of our realities are the redness of our pastures.”

During the past years, the Flag Day constituted an occasion to register the name of the UAE in the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2020, the Global Village in Dubai set a record, represented by collecting more than a thousand flags of the Emirates, to achieve the record for the largest number collected using flags in the world. Which formed the number “49”.

In 2019, the Dubai Police General Command achieved an achievement by entering the UAE flag into the “Guinness Book”, in two records, “the longest flag in the world” and “the most number of people carrying a flag”.