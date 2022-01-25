The philosopher and writer Olavo de Carvalho died this Monday (24), aged 74, in the United States, where he lived. The information was given by the family on the writer’s social media.

“With great regret, the family of Professor Olavo de Carvalho communicates his death on the night of in the Richmond area of ​​Virginia, where he was hospitalized”.

Born in Campinas, São Paulo, he is survived by his wife, Roxane, eight children and 18 grandchildren. The cause of death was not disclosed. Recently, Olavo was admitted to a hospital in Brazil with heart problems.

No Twitter, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro lamentou a morte do escritor. “Leave us one of the greatest thinkers in the country’s history, the philosopher and professor Olavo Luiz Pimentel de Carvalho. Olavo was a giant in the fight for freedom and a beacon for millions of Brazilians. His example and his teachings will mark us forever,” he said.