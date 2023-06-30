At the Red Bull Ring, the signs of a technical convergence that is bringing the various single-seaters closer to the most popular concepts, namely Red Bull RB19 (and it doesn’t surprise us, of course) but also Aston Martin AMR23 are becoming increasingly evident.

McLaren MCL60, detail of the new Venturi channels Photo by: George Piola

The green single-seater of Dan Fallows and Luca Furbatto, also in the developments introduced in Canada, seems to inspire the McLaren modifications. In fact, the Woking team brought new bellies to Spielberg that go in the direction of the Silverstone car.

The mouth of the radiators has been redesigned and in this area the reminiscences are essentially those of Red Bull, given that the “tray” which acts as an invitation to grip the radiators has now remained more visible, while in the upper part the attack on the belly begins much further back, at the height of the mirrors.

McLaren MCL60, detail of the new sides available to Norris Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The technicians have reduced the mouth of the sides, being able to afford a decidedly more excavated undercut, in order to increase the flow rate that is directed above the sidewalk of the fund. Not only the front part of the bellies changes, because it is interesting to point out that on the outside of the deep slide similar to that of the AMR23, there is an eye-catching very rounded external wall that recalls the shapes of the Aston Martin.

McLaren MCL60: here are the new sides and the redesigned bottom. The tie rod passing through the bodywork does not escape Photo by: George Piola

Completely new is the bottom which shows two showy swellings in the sidewalk: they are areas of reduction of the flow pressure which should allow a better filling of air in the Venturi channels, avoiding the onset of jumping. The goal, therefore, is to limit porpoising to risk a lower ground clearance, useful for looking for more downforce.

The McLaren aerodynamicists also worked on cooling the Mercedes power unit, reducing the slits for the expulsion of hot air on the sides of the engine hood, bringing the necessary openings further towards the rear, in an attempt to make the beam wing more efficient.

McLaren MCL60, detail of the single-seater seen from the front Photo by: Filip Cleeren

The MCL60 also shows us another curiosity: the showy and long tie rod mounted in front of the rear wheel passes through the bodywork. The visible element is unique and connects the frame to the sidewalk, to limit the bending of the bottom where it must remain rigid. Interestingly, there is a different interpretation of similar ideas about F1 that arose with quite different starting designs.