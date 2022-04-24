Flyhigh Works And Happymeal announce Oita Beppu Mystery Guide: The Warped Bamboo Lanternthe third iteration of the series Mystery Guidecoming to Japan on Nintendo Switch from July 7 and subsequently also on other platforms.

The first two games in the series also saw the light on PlayStation 4 And PCsuggesting that these could be the “other platforms” on which the game will arrive later.

Source: Flyhigh Works, Happymeal Street Gematsu